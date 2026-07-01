Filip Janku Sells 5,407 Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) insider Filip Janku sold 5,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $132,471.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,484,994. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Filip Janku also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Filip Janku sold 6,000 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $137,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Filip Janku sold 11,845 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $239,505.90.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Filip Janku sold 30,000 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $642,600.00.

Get GLUE alerts: Sign Up

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. 1,366,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLUE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLUE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monte Rosa Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monte Rosa Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here