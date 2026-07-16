Financial Institutions (FISI) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to post earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $63.5410 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Financial Institutions Price Performance

Shares of FISI opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $771.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $40.26.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Financial Institutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Financial Institutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FISI

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,049,295 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 312,470 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 972,043 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 160,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 102.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,618 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 93,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 99.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 175,427 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 87,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,428 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,796,000 after buying an additional 40,240 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc NASDAQ: FISI is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide tax-advantaged income to shareholders. The company invests primarily in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by states, municipalities and government agencies across the United States. By focusing on high-credit-quality bonds, Financial Institutions aims to deliver current income that is exempt from federal income tax.

In constructing its portfolio, the company may also utilize money market instruments and repurchase agreements to manage liquidity and facilitate efficient settlement.

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