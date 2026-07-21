Finward Bancorp (FNWD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Finward Bancorp to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. On average, analysts expect Finward Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FNWD opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $158.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Finward Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNWD shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Finward Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Finward Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Finward Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finward Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Finward Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Finward Bancorp by 98.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,291 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 5,428.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the second quarter worth $52,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp NASDAQ: FNWD is the bank holding company for Finward Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving businesses and individuals across Pennsylvania and Delaware. Through a network of full-service branches and a robust digital banking platform, Finward Bank delivers a range of personal and commercial banking solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, as well as a variety of lending solutions.

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