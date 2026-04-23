First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

First BanCorp. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

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First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $258.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.54 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First BanCorp. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — First BanCorp reported $0.57 EPS versus the consensus $0.52, and up from $0.47 a year ago, showing earnings strength that beat expectations. First BanCorp (FBP) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates

Q1 EPS beat — First BanCorp reported $0.57 EPS versus the consensus $0.52, and up from $0.47 a year ago, showing earnings strength that beat expectations. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared — the board approved a $0.20 per share quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~3.4%); record and ex-dividend dates set for May 28, payable June 12. This supports income-oriented investors. First BanCorp. declares $0.20 dividend

Quarterly dividend declared — the board approved a $0.20 per share quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~3.4%); record and ex-dividend dates set for May 28, payable June 12. This supports income-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Profitability metrics remain solid — Q1 showed a net margin of 27.48% and return on equity of 17.33%, indicating efficient operations and healthy returns on capital. Company press release and materials

Profitability metrics remain solid — Q1 showed a net margin of 27.48% and return on equity of 17.33%, indicating efficient operations and healthy returns on capital. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and materials available — management commentary and the slide deck were released (useful for gauging commentary on loan growth, margins, and outlook). Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and materials available — management commentary and the slide deck were released (useful for gauging commentary on loan growth, margins, and outlook). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and coverage — multiple write-ups summarize the quarter and metrics (helpful for consensus reaction and estimates). MSN coverage of Q1 results

Analyst previews and coverage — multiple write-ups summarize the quarter and metrics (helpful for consensus reaction and estimates). Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed — total revenue of $258.64M came in under the ~$263.5M analyst estimate, which may have tempered enthusiasm despite the EPS beat. Press release / results

Revenue slightly missed — total revenue of $258.64M came in under the ~$263.5M analyst estimate, which may have tempered enthusiasm despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Shares are declining intraday — likely reflecting revenue miss and possible profit-taking after recent gains (FBP is trading near its 12‑month high range and above its 50‑/200‑day averages). Investors may be focusing on top‑line softness and waiting for forward guidance or commentary.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp NYSE: FBP is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Through its principal banking subsidiary, FirstBank Puerto Rico, the company offers a comprehensive range of banking services including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, cash management solutions and treasury services. It also provides mortgage origination and servicing, equipment leasing, investment management, and insurance agency services.

In its commercial banking segment, First BanCorp serves small and midsize enterprises as well as large corporate clients, delivering tailored credit facilities, letters of credit, and foreign trade financing.

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