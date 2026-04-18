First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Upgraded at Colliers Securities

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Colliers Securities to a "moderate buy" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised First Capital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised First Capital to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, First Capital currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get First Capital alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCAP

First Capital Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $54.50 on Thursday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.62.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Capital by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Capital by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Capital by 30,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in First Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Capital by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company's stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FCAP, the firm specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. External management is provided by First Capital Asset Management, LLC, leveraging senior credit expertise to structure tailored financing that supports growth initiatives, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company's investment portfolio comprises senior secured loans, second-lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Capital wasn't on the list.

While First Capital currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here