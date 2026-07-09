First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.49 and traded as high as C$23.47. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$23.46, with a volume of 486,438 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and increased their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperformer" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$22.50 to C$24.40 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from C$23.50 to C$24.40 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$23.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.49.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$189.71 million during the quarter. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Analysts predict that First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.2480836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

Further Reading

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