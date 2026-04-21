First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $134.4760 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $135.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 20.88%.First Commonwealth Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. First Commonwealth Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FCF. Raymond James Financial set a $20.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Commonwealth Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $37,005.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,881.20. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jane Grebenc sold 18,598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $350,572.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 158,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,996,678.75. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,742 shares of company stock valued at $424,004. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the bank's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,473 shares of the bank's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,441 shares of the bank's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary is First Commonwealth Bank. Established in 1889 as Indiana National Bank, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to build a diversified platform of commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

First Commonwealth offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including deposit accounts, personal and business lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and trust and investment services.

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