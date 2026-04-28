Free Trial
→ A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
First Commonwealth Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Commonwealth reported quarterly EPS of $0.37, missing the consensus of $0.40 by $0.03, with revenue of $133.7M slightly below estimates but up 12.9% year‑over‑year and EPS up from $0.32 a year ago.
  • Company insiders sold a total of 22,742 shares this quarter (including EVP and CFO sales), while institutional ownership rose to 72.58% after notable purchases from Wellington, Millennium and State Street.
  • Shares traded around $18.73 (market cap ~$1.91B, P/E 12.85), and analysts maintain an average rating of Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.75.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

FCF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 124,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,174. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Jane Grebenc sold 18,598 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $350,572.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 158,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,996,678.75. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $37,005.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,489,881.20. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,742 shares of company stock valued at $424,004. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,685,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 112.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,740 shares of the bank's stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 578,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,854,021 shares of the bank's stock worth $81,839,000 after purchasing an additional 216,099 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,516,155 shares of the bank's stock worth $42,422,000 after purchasing an additional 162,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1,092.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 132,520 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $20.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Commonwealth Financial

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary is First Commonwealth Bank. Established in 1889 as Indiana National Bank, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to build a diversified platform of commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

First Commonwealth offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including deposit accounts, personal and business lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and trust and investment services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Commonwealth Financial Right Now?

Before you consider First Commonwealth Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Commonwealth Financial wasn't on the list.

While First Commonwealth Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines