First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 89023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised First Community Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on FCBC

First Community Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $827.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million.

First Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Community Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,959 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the bank's stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,124 shares of the bank's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the bank's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the bank's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company's stock.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc NASDAQ: FCBC is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

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