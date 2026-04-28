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First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
First Community Bancshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Quarterly results: First Community Bancshares reported EPS of $0.73, beating the $0.72 consensus by $0.01, and reported revenue of $78.05 million versus analysts' $44.20 million, with a 10.17% return on equity and 26.32% net margin.
  • Market reaction and valuation: the stock traded up 0.9% to $43.74 after the release, with a market cap of $834.6M, a P/E of 16.44, and 50-/200-day moving averages of $41.15 and $36.69.
  • Investor and analyst interest: several institutions boosted or initiated positions (AQR up 87.3%, Jane Street opened a new ~$976k stake) and Weiss Ratings upgraded FCBC from "hold (c+)" to "buy (b-)," leaving an average MarketBeat rating of "Buy".
  • Five stocks to consider instead of First Community Bancshares.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 26.32%.The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.20 million.

First Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ FCBC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. 62,086 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,202. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. First Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $834.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Community Bancshares by 87.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the bank's stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in First Community Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,124 shares of the bank's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in First Community Bancshares by 17.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,659 shares of the bank's stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Community Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,198 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised First Community Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, First Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on First Community Bancshares

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bancshares, Inc NASDAQ: FCBC is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

Further Reading

Earnings History for First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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