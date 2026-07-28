First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Robert Clark Nickles Jr Acquires 700 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN - Get Free Report) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $24,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 98,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,524.36. This represents a 0.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 248,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,055. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The business's fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.81.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the bank's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $87,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the bank's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, S&A Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its primary subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company offers a full suite of banking products and services to individual, small business and commercial clients. With roots dating back to 1863, First Financial has cultivated a strong community banking heritage, combining personalized service with modern financial solutions.

The company's core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management.

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