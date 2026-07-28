First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $79.27 and last traded at $79.4340, with a volume of 945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.

The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 22.82%.

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First Financial Corporation Indiana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. First Financial Corporation Indiana's payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on THFF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.00.

View Our Latest Report on First Financial Corporation Indiana

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Corporation Indiana

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,465 shares of the bank's stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,352 shares of the bank's stock worth $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,175 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,342 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 402,061 shares of the bank's stock worth $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $941.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.42. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company's service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

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