First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01, Zacks reports. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

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First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Performance

First Financial Corporation Indiana stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 53,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $804.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.40. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $69.21.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. First Financial Corporation Indiana's dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Corporation Indiana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the bank's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the bank's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on THFF shares. Zacks Research cut shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Financial Corporation Indiana has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on THFF

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company's service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

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