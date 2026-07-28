First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 22.82%.

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First Financial Corporation Indiana Trading Up 0.2%

THFF opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.80. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $923.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.42.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Financial Corporation Indiana's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on THFF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Financial Corporation Indiana

Institutional Trading of First Financial Corporation Indiana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,637 shares of the bank's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the bank's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,165 shares of the bank's stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,302 shares of the bank's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the bank's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company's service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

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