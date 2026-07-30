First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on THFF. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on First Financial Corporation Indiana in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.00.

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First Financial Corporation Indiana Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of THFF opened at $79.72 on Thursday. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Corporation Indiana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,821 shares of the bank's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,909 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,647 shares of the bank's stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,845 shares of the bank's stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company's service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

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