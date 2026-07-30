Go Pro
→ Elon’s message for America (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
First Financial Corporation Indiana logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Financial Indiana’s price target to $78 from $73 while maintaining a “market perform” rating, implying 2.16% downside from the prior close. The analyst consensus is “Moderate Buy” with a $78 target.
  • THFF reported quarterly EPS of $1.91, exceeding the $1.79 consensus estimate, though revenue of $71.87 million fell slightly short of expectations. The bank posted a 23.32% net margin and 13.19% return on equity.
  • Shares opened at $79.72, near the company’s 52-week high of $80.95, and institutional investors own 72.74% of the stock. Several institutions, including Legal & General and Goldman Sachs, recently increased their holdings.
  • Interested in First Financial Corporation Indiana? Here are five stocks we like better.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on THFF. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on First Financial Corporation Indiana in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation Indiana Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of THFF opened at $79.72 on Thursday. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Corporation Indiana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,821 shares of the bank's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,909 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,647 shares of the bank's stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,845 shares of the bank's stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company's service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Financial Corporation Indiana Right Now?

Before you consider First Financial Corporation Indiana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Financial Corporation Indiana wasn't on the list.

While First Financial Corporation Indiana currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The dollar just broke
The dollar just broke
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
BNZI Is Building an AI Growth Engine
BNZI Is Building an AI Growth Engine
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines