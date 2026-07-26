First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) to Announce Earnings on Monday

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. On average, analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. First Guaranty Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is -1.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Bruce Mcanally bought 109,051 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $999,997.67. Following the purchase, the director owned 441,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,049,352.79. The trade was a 32.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 109,051 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $999,997.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 784,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,192,948. The trade was a 16.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,048 shares of the bank's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the bank's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,478 shares of the bank's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the bank's stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FGBI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FGBI

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Guaranty Bank, the company provides a diversified range of commercial and retail banking services. Founded in 1932, First Guaranty Bancshares has grown from a community mutual bank into a publicly traded institution listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker FGBI.

The company's core business activities encompass traditional deposit products and lending solutions.

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