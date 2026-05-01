First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Up 14.4% in April

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 161,068 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 140,835 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,938 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company's shares are sold short.

Get FGBI alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 138,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,904.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 675,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,461.73. The trade was a 25.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Mcanally bought 32,176 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 332,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,583,804.72. The trade was a 10.71% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 202,435 shares of company stock worth $1,572,920. 47.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the bank's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,478 shares of the bank's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the bank's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,048 shares of the bank's stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $9.48 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $149.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. First Guaranty Bancshares had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. Analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Guaranty Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently -1.25%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Guaranty Bank, the company provides a diversified range of commercial and retail banking services. Founded in 1932, First Guaranty Bancshares has grown from a community mutual bank into a publicly traded institution listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker FGBI.

The company's core business activities encompass traditional deposit products and lending solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Guaranty Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Guaranty Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here