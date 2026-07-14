First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,411,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session's volume of 1,681,465 shares.The stock last traded at $28.8020 and had previously closed at $29.14.

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First Hawaiian News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Hawaiian this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Hawaiian announced a $2.01 billion all-stock acquisition of TriCo Bancshares, giving FHB a bigger California presence and a broader growth story. Article Title

First Hawaiian announced a $2.01 billion all-stock acquisition of TriCo Bancshares, giving FHB a bigger California presence and a broader growth story. Positive Sentiment: The company said the combination creates a stronger Pacific banking franchise with improved deposit platforms and accelerated mainland expansion. Article Title

The company said the combination creates a stronger Pacific banking franchise with improved deposit platforms and accelerated mainland expansion. Neutral Sentiment: First Hawaiian also reiterated that it expects to report preliminary second-quarter 2026 results around the same time, keeping attention on near-term earnings execution. Article Title

First Hawaiian also reiterated that it expects to report preliminary second-quarter 2026 results around the same time, keeping attention on near-term earnings execution. Negative Sentiment: An investor-rights law firm said it is investigating whether First Hawaiian shareholders are getting a fair price, which could add headline risk around the transaction. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $28.00 price objective on First Hawaiian in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $29.25.

View Our Latest Report on FHB

First Hawaiian Trading Down 2.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $223.59 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.44%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Hawaiian's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $40,281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 230.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,361 shares of the bank's stock valued at $54,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128,002 shares of the bank's stock valued at $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 719,312 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,815 shares of the bank's stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 676,433 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,096,002 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 537,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company's stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

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