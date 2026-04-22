First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.79, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 9.02%. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.090-3.190 EPS.

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First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE FR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,253,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,437. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. First Industrial Realty Trust's payout ratio is 107.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued a "positive" rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Industrial Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company's stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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