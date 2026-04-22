First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to post earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $96.85 million for the quarter.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.86 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts: Sign Up

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 1.7%

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.82.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. First Mid Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Mid Bancshares news, EVP Bradley L. Beesley sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $544,632. The trade was a 32.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 76,050 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 63.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,024 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 62,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,473 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 441,366 shares of the bank's stock valued at $17,213,000 after buying an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,366,627 shares of the bank's stock valued at $51,768,000 after buying an additional 44,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMBH shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Get Our Latest Report on First Mid Bancshares

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc NASDAQ: FMBH, headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, is a financial services holding company that offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services through its main subsidiary, First Mid Bank & Trust. The company's primary business activities include commercial and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, wealth management and trust administration, as well as treasury and cash management solutions.

Through its branch network, First Mid provides consumer deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and online banking services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Mid Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Mid Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While First Mid Bancshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here