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First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
First National of Nebraska logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) hit a new 52-week high of $19,300 during Thursday trading, up about 1.0% from the prior close of $19,100, but only 2 shares changed hands.
  • The stock's 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages are $17,220.78 and $15,634.26 respectively, placing the current price well above both short- and long-term averages.
  • First National of Nebraska is the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha, one of the largest privately held U.S. banks, offering consumer and commercial banking, mortgage lending, treasury management, and online/mobile services; it was founded under an 1857 national charter.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

First National of Nebraska Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19,300.00 and last traded at $19,300.00, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19,100.00.

First National of Nebraska Trading Up 1.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17,220.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15,634.26.

About First National of Nebraska

(Get Free Report)

First National of Nebraska, Inc is the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha, one of the largest privately held banking institutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, it offers a broad spectrum of financial services that include consumer checking and savings accounts, mortgage lending, commercial banking and treasury management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company’s service offering is complemented by online and mobile banking platforms designed to deliver convenient account access and payment processing to individual and corporate clients.

Founded in 1857 under the original national charter, First National of Nebraska holds the distinction of being one of the earliest nationally chartered banks in the Midwest.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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