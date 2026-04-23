First Solar (FSLR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect First Solar to post earnings of $2.90 per share and revenue of $1.0469 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Solar to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $188.71 on Thursday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $119.09 and a 52 week high of $285.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $202.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Key Stories Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. DZ Bank raised First Solar to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Glj Research lowered First Solar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $314.43 to $207.82 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Solar from $300.00 to $243.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.49.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $388,949.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,641,838.40. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,230. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 76,562 shares of company stock worth $15,042,232 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in First Solar by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 205 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in First Solar by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 233 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company's stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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