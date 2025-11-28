First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Stock Price Up 0.9% - Here's Why

Get FEM alerts: Sign Up

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FEM Get Free Report ) shares shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $27.07. 12,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 57,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

The company has a market cap of $468.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 260,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 573,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 53,259 shares of the company's stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the company's stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

