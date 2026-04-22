First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

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First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund ( NASDAQ:FTGC Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $29.0410, with a volume of 176729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4093 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGC. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1,207.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund. FTGC was launched on Oct 23, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

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