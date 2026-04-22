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First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • FTGC hit a new 52-week high, trading intraday as high as $29.02 and last at $29.0410 on Wednesday, with volume of 176,729 shares and technicals showing a 50-day SMA of $27.38 and 200-day SMA of $26.15.
  • The fund paid a quarterly dividend of $0.4093 on March 31 (ex-dividend March 26), which annualizes to $1.64 and represents a 5.7% yield.
  • The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund is an actively managed commodity futures ETF run by First Trust, and several small institutional investors recently initiated or increased modest positions (roughly $26k–$48k each, with one firm boosting holdings by 1,207%).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $29.0410, with a volume of 176729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4093 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGC. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1,207.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund. FTGC was launched on Oct 23, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

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