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First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund logo with background
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Key Points

  • Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $128.94 and last at $129.3760 on light volume (1,023 shares).
  • The fund recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.2942 per share (annualized $1.18, yield 0.9%), with an ex-dividend date of March 26 and payment on March 31.
  • Institutional investors have been active: notably, Virtu Financial boosted its stake 365.4% to 35,266 shares (≈$4.18M), while several advisers opened or increased smaller positions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.94 and last traded at $129.3760, with a volume of 1023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.51.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2942 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor's, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor's constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Right Now?

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