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First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume surged 135% for FEX, with approximately 52,519 shares changing hands. The ETF ended at $135.206, slightly above its prior close of $135.14.
  • FEX has a market capitalization of about $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, and a beta of 0.94. Its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $136.27 and $129.47, respectively.
  • The fund paid a quarterly dividend of $0.2669 per share, equivalent to an annualized $1.07 dividend and a 0.8% yield. Several investment firms recently initiated or increased positions in the ETF.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 52,519 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session's volume of 22,369 shares.The stock last traded at $135.2060 and had previously closed at $135.14.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $129.47.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 447.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor's, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor's constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

See Also

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