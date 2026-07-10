First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

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First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FTA Get Free Report ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,048 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the June 15th total of 19,723 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTA stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.08. 17,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,775. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $99.32.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3389 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 282.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 720 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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