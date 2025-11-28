Free Trial
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Trading Up 0.4% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) traded up 0.4% to $126.52 on Friday, reaching an intraday high of $126.76 on very light volume of 2,417 shares (about a 91% drop from its average daily volume).
  • The fund paid a quarterly dividend of $0.1937 (annualized $0.77), implying a yield of 0.6% with an ex-dividend date of September 25.
  • Institutional investors have been adding to positions, including notable increases by Northwestern Mutual (+22.5%), Baird Financial Group (+7.3%) and Kestra Advisory Services (+2.4%), signaling continued institutional interest.
  Interested in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX - Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $126.76 and last traded at $126.5150. 2,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 25,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.00.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.1937 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,257 shares of the company's stock worth $20,243,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,613 shares of the company's stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the company's stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.



