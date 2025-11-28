Free Trial
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Shares Up 0.4% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • FNK shares rose 0.4% to $55.425 on Friday but volume was thin at 2,107 shares (down 84% vs. the 13,549 average); the fund has a market cap of $196.8M and a P/E of 10.44.
  • The fund raised its quarterly dividend to $0.1979 (from $0.19), implying a $0.79 annualized payout and a 1.4% yield, with the dividend paid Sept. 30 and an ex-dividend date of Sept. 25.
  • Institutional buying has ramped up recently, with Total Investment Management holding 1,345,865 shares (~$67.9M) and firms like Raymond James, Cetera, Ashton Thomas and Citadel notably increasing positions.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK - Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.4250. Approximately 2,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $196.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.1979 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNK. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 102,777 shares of the company's stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,711 shares of the company's stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,865 shares of the company's stock worth $67,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,666 shares of the company's stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period.

About First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

