First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Shares Up 0.4% - Still a Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FNK Get Free Report ) shares rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.4250. Approximately 2,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

The company has a market cap of $196.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.1979 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNK. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 102,777 shares of the company's stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,711 shares of the company's stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,865 shares of the company's stock worth $67,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,666 shares of the company's stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period.

About First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

