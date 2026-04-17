First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

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First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund ( NASDAQ:GRID Get Free Report )'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $183.19 and last traded at $183.1860, with a volume of 39246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.98.

The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $170.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.1004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRID. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 672.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 91.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,194.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 246 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund's fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

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