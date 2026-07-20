First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Trading Down 0.1% - Here's Why

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First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund ( NASDAQ:TDIV Get Free Report )'s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.63 and last traded at $107.88. Approximately 91,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 130,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business's fifty day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.86.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.4231 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDIV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 481 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 65.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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