First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

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First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FYX Get Free Report )'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.65 and last traded at $132.52, with a volume of 94830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.61.

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $122.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.81. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,395 shares of the company's stock worth $75,510,000 after buying an additional 42,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,479 shares of the company's stock worth $68,392,000 after buying an additional 71,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,171 shares of the company's stock worth $31,732,000 after buying an additional 76,615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,963 shares of the company's stock worth $27,037,000 after buying an additional 96,755 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 103,303 shares of the company's stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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