First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Down 54.4% in June

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FYX Get Free Report ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,358 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 33,664 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,115 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 103,921 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $11,427,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,615 shares during the period. Finally, Crusonia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,307,000.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.66. 3,203 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,700. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $95.31 and a 52 week high of $145.45.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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