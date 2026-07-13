First United (FUNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $23.55 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. First United had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.83 million. On average, analysts expect First United to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First United Price Performance

FUNC stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $286.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.52. First United has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First United Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. First United's dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Institutional Trading of First United

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First United by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,750 shares of the bank's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First United in the third quarter worth $239,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First United in the second quarter worth $215,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First United during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First United during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First United in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on First United from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered First United from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $47.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First United

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation is a bank holding company that, through its subsidiary First United Bank & Trust, provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and agricultural customers across central Oklahoma. The company offers deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and time deposits, alongside a variety of lending solutions covering commercial real estate, construction, agricultural and consumer loans.

In addition to traditional banking products, First United delivers treasury management and cash management solutions designed to streamline client operations, as well as online and mobile banking platforms for account access and payments.

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