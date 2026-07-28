First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $351.5730 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $330.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $329.35 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 6.4%

FWRG stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $794.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FWRG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,375 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 17,042.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,657 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company's stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc NASDAQ: FWRG operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company's casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.

Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.

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