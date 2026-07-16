FirstCash (FCFS) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect FirstCash to announce earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $1.0309 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $215.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $119.21 and a twelve month high of $235.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.53.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FCFS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula K. Garrett sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.40, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,427,013.60. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $679,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,337,042.46. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $6,243,104. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,972 shares of the company's stock worth $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,199 shares of the company's stock worth $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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