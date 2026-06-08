FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) SVP Raul Ramos Sells 6,835 Shares

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) SVP Raul Ramos sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,539,447.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,594,692. This represents a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Raul Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Raul Ramos sold 3,165 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.13, for a total value of $731,526.45.

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FirstCash Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $223.74. The company had a trading volume of 307,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,262. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $235.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.92.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company's revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,946 shares of the company's stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 9.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,509 shares of the company's stock worth $46,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 237.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 43,653 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in FirstCash by 67.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded FirstCash from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $198.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstCash

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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