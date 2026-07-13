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FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
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Key Points

  • FirstEnergy has a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy", with 7 buy ratings and 6 hold ratings among 13 analysts. The average 12-month price target is about $52.23.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed: Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to hold, while TD Cowen upgraded it to buy and Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating. UBS and New Street Research also maintained price targets in the low-$50 range.
  • FirstEnergy reported quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share, matching estimates, while revenue of $4.20 billion beat expectations and rose 11.6% year over year. The company also raised its FY 2026 EPS guidance to 2.62-2.82.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.2308.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Wolfe Research lowered FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. New Street Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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