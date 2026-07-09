FirstEnergy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,919 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 167% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,094 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut FirstEnergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.92. 614,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,077. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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