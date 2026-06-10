FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FirstService stock on May 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $143.20. The stock had a trading volume of 36,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,317. The business's 50 day moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService Corporation has a 1 year low of $119.41 and a 1 year high of $209.66. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV - Get Free Report) TSE: FSV last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FirstService had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Corporation will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FirstService's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD increased their target price on FirstService from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FirstService from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities set a $204.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FirstService by 493.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,353 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $432,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,684 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 18,366.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 719,993 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $111,981,000 after purchasing an additional 716,094 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in FirstService by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,367,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $212,698,000 after purchasing an additional 579,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,597,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstService by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,984,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $308,677,000 after purchasing an additional 530,489 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

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