FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: FSV's stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$201.80 and traded as low as C$198.41. FirstService shares last traded at C$200.75, with a volume of 78,625 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$217.00 to C$201.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$209.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSV

FirstService Trading Down 2.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$190.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$201.80.

FirstService (TSE:FSV - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: FSV last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. FirstService had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.93%.The firm had revenue of C$1.83 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 7.5161189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FirstService

In other news, insider Firstservice Corporation purchased 2,372 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$182.30 per share, with a total value of C$432,415.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,617,365.60. This represents a 36.49% increase in their position. Insiders have bought 7,872 shares of company stock worth $1,431,216 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.26% of the company's stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company's revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America.

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