FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler set a $45.00 price target on FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on FirstSun Capital Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

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FirstSun Capital Bancorp Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.25. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $109.95 million for the quarter. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,848 shares of the company's stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 140,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 169.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 55,615 shares in the last quarter.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

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