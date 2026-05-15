Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the business services provider's stock. Loop Capital's price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FISV. Citigroup cut their target price on Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.97.

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Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 386,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $177.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Fiserv by 21.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Key Fiserv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to $60 from $55, signaling improved valuation support even while keeping a Market Perform rating. BMO raises Fiserv price target

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to $60 from $55, signaling improved valuation support even while keeping a Market Perform rating. Positive Sentiment: Fiserv unveiled agentOS and a strategic collaboration with OpenAI, which could strengthen its long-term growth story by embedding AI tools into banking workflows and financial-institution operations. Fiserv OpenAI collaboration

Fiserv unveiled agentOS and a strategic collaboration with OpenAI, which could strengthen its long-term growth story by embedding AI tools into banking workflows and financial-institution operations. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a joint venture with Bridgeport Partners to accelerate growth in ATM and cash services, another move that may help sharpen its portfolio and improve execution. Fiserv Bridgeport JV

The company also announced a joint venture with Bridgeport Partners to accelerate growth in ATM and cash services, another move that may help sharpen its portfolio and improve execution. Neutral Sentiment: At Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance of $8.00 to $8.30 in adjusted EPS and outlined a medium-term plan for 4% to 6% revenue CAGR through 2029, which supports the long-term outlook but also highlights relatively modest near-term growth. Fiserv Investor Day outlook

At Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance of $8.00 to $8.30 in adjusted EPS and outlined a medium-term plan for 4% to 6% revenue CAGR through 2029, which supports the long-term outlook but also highlights relatively modest near-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts stayed cautious, with BTIG and TD Cowen both maintaining Hold ratings, reflecting concerns about execution risk, transition costs, and valuation despite the company’s strategic initiatives. Analyst holds on Fiserv

Several analysts stayed cautious, with BTIG and TD Cowen both maintaining Hold ratings, reflecting concerns about execution risk, transition costs, and valuation despite the company’s strategic initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction to Fiserv’s Q1 report was negative because margins were pressured by higher investment spending and an ongoing business model transition, even though revenue and adjusted EPS beat expectations. Fiserv Q1 reaction

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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