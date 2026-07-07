Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $63.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $64.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. TD Cowen's target price indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $82.20.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,321. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $173.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company's fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,907,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that big U.S. banks are exploring a potential purchase of Fiserv’s debit-card network have fueled takeover speculation and may suggest the network is an attractive strategic asset. Fiserv Stock Jumps on Report Big U.S. Banks Explore Buying Its Debit Card Network

Reports that big U.S. banks are exploring a potential purchase of Fiserv’s debit-card network have fueled takeover speculation and may suggest the network is an attractive strategic asset. Positive Sentiment: Fiserv’s June Small Business Index showed steady expansion, with sales up 2.4% year over year and retail sales rebounding 3.0%, which supports the view that underlying payments activity remains resilient. Small Business Sales Grow on Higher Tickets and Retail Rebound, Fiserv Data Shows

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here