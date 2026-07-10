Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Raised to "Hold" at Barclays

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FISV. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Fiserv Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $171.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. The company's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 10,060 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $3,507,063,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $3,323,210,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,588,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,215,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $825,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Fiserv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market chatter around a possible sale of Fiserv’s STAR debit network to a consortium of large U.S. banks is boosting sentiment, since proceeds could help fund growth initiatives and reduce concern about the company’s slower legacy businesses.

Market chatter around a possible sale of Fiserv’s STAR debit network to a consortium of large U.S. banks is boosting sentiment, since proceeds could help fund growth initiatives and reduce concern about the company’s slower legacy businesses. Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst notes have kept a constructive tone on the stock, with Barclays initiating coverage and JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley maintaining hold-style ratings, suggesting Wall Street sees some upside from the asset-sale story even as risks remain.

Several recent analyst notes have kept a constructive tone on the stock, with Barclays initiating coverage and JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley maintaining hold-style ratings, suggesting Wall Street sees some upside from the asset-sale story even as risks remain. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary pieces described Fiserv as a “fallen compounder” and a fintech leader, but these were largely perspective pieces rather than new fundamentals, so their impact on the stock is likely limited.

Separate commentary pieces described Fiserv as a “fallen compounder” and a fintech leader, but these were largely perspective pieces rather than new fundamentals, so their impact on the stock is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution remains elevated after Fiserv’s president, Dhivya Suryadevara, resigned this week, adding to leadership turnover and raising execution concerns for the market.

Investor caution remains elevated after Fiserv’s president, Dhivya Suryadevara, resigned this week, adding to leadership turnover and raising execution concerns for the market. Negative Sentiment: J.P. Morgan also lowered its price target on Fiserv and kept a neutral/hold stance, reinforcing concerns about near-term growth and operational uncertainty despite the potential benefit from a network sale.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

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