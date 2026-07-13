Fiserv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 43,207 put options on the company. This is an increase of 210% compared to the typical volume of 13,956 put options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 10,060 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $4,127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $14,907,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,172,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,112. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

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