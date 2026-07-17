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Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Five Below logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Five Below has an average analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" from 25 brokerage firms, with 15 buy ratings, nine holds, and one strong buy. The consensus 1-year price target is $253.90.
  • Several firms recently turned more positive on the stock, including Mizuho, William Blair, and JPMorgan, which raised its price target to $306 and kept an overweight rating. Citigroup also initiated coverage with a market perform view.
  • Five Below’s latest earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $2.22 versus the $1.77 estimate and revenue of $1.29 billion, up 32.5% year over year. The company also guided FY2026 EPS at 8.65 to 9.05.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Five Below.

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Mizuho upgraded Five Below from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. William Blair raised Five Below from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 966.7% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $197.71 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $199.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.10. Five Below has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $251.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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Analyst Recommendations for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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