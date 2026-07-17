Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Mizuho upgraded Five Below from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. William Blair raised Five Below from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 966.7% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $197.71 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $199.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.10. Five Below has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $251.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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