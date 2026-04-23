Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Issues Earnings Results

Five Point (NYSE:FPH - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Five Point had a net margin of 64.50% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

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Five Point Price Performance

FPH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.06. 133,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,694. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.38. Five Point has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $6.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Five Point from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Five Point

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Greg Mcwilliams sold 111,037 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $580,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 588,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,079,084.05. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 66.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 14.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 39.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 61.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company's stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, L.P. NYSE: FPH is a California‐based master planned community developer specializing in residential, commercial and mixed‐use projects. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, the company focuses on acquiring and entitling raw land, designing infrastructure and delivering fully integrated neighborhoods that include single‐family homes, multifamily housing, retail centers, office space and community amenities.

Since its formation in 2014, Five Point has concentrated its land development efforts in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Los Angeles Basin, targeting key growth corridors with large‐scale, long-term projects.

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