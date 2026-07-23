Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Five Point (NYSE:FPH - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. Five Point had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 41.16%.The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 million.

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Five Point Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPH traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 258,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Five Point during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Five Point by 17.7% in the third quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Point in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Five Point from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Point presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FPH

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, L.P. NYSE: FPH is a California‐based master planned community developer specializing in residential, commercial and mixed‐use projects. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, the company focuses on acquiring and entitling raw land, designing infrastructure and delivering fully integrated neighborhoods that include single‐family homes, multifamily housing, retail centers, office space and community amenities.

Since its formation in 2014, Five Point has concentrated its land development efforts in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Los Angeles Basin, targeting key growth corridors with large‐scale, long-term projects.

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