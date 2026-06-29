Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.4160, with a volume of 533540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Star Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Five Star Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Star Bancorp

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Brett Levi Wait sold 2,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $106,187.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $723,864.88. This trade represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,641 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $67,707.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,615.06. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $524,640. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 569,804 shares of the company's stock worth $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 245,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 4,770.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 57,536 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 438,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 56,412 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 124,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 55,698 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 45,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company's stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

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